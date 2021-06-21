The digital realm is extremely competitive, and businesspersons need to create compelling content to survive and thrive in this space. The path for content marketers is clear as the grand evolution of the digital space continues to take shape. According to Ana Skoumal, this goes beyond creating original content. To boost your SEO rankings and get audiences to interact with your subject matter, you need great content.

Ana Skoumal is a licensed attorney, the founder of ANA LAW LLC, and a social media influencer on multiple platforms. She is an award-winning business and trademark lawyer now specializing in digital creators and online businesses. Her vast experience in the digital realm has helped her understand what online creators need in terms of legal representation and protection online and offline.

Besides practicing international law, the last ten years for Ana Skoumal have also involved building an online presence where she shares her lifestyle content. Combining her law and digital experiences has given her a deep understanding of social media content and personal branding. As far as content creation goes, Ana highlights three things that will help you create unique and compelling content.

• Define your audience

This is perhaps the most important part of any content marketing strategy. Your audience dictates your content direction and tone. Ana Skoumal notes the importance of finding your audience and creating content that will draw these people to your platforms and business. Some of the key things you need to understand about your audience are their lifestyle, problems, concerns, and needs. Your audience becomes your buyer, and it is important that you don’t force sales on them. Ana recommends that you create content that facilitates the buyer’s journey.

• Audit your existing content

In order to create unique content, you need to audit your existing content to get a direction on what to improve and change. According to Ana, living in an era of mass content production is quite demanding; therefore, your content needs to stand out. A content audit helps you understand your audience, what they prefer, and what is a complete miss. By studying previous content, you can figure all this out and work toward creating content that resonates with your audiences.

• Create an editorial plan

A content plan will help you organize your content and adjust accordingly. With a carefully crafted editorial strategy, you can prioritize your actions, find relevant and trendy topics important to your audience, and help them through the customer journey.

Content is king, but Ana Skoumal echoes that only great content will get you the throne. Start by implementing her recommendations to see an upward shift in your content marketing efforts.