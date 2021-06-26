.

By Peter Okutu



THE Nigerian High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia, Ambassador, Nwannebuike Ominyi, Saturday congratulated the Speaker of the Federal House Representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his 59th Birthday.

Ambassador Nwanne who is also the Captain of the 2020 Non Career Ambassadors of Nigeria, noted that the Speaker has made tremendous achievements in his national assignment as the speaker of the Green Chamber.

He urged the Speaker to see his birthday as another call to duty in the service to the nation pointing out that his roles as a member of the Nigerian Legislature are most needed to move the nation forward.

The Diplomat prayed God to continue to grant the Speaker more fruitful years ahead, wisdom and strength in his service to the nation and humanity.

In his words: “As the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila celebrates his 59th birthday, I congratulate him and wish him many more fruitful and healthy years.

“At 59, Femi has made tremendous achievements both in public and private lives and I salute him for his unequalled contributions to the development of our dear nation.”