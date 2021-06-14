The National Association Of Universities Students, NAUS, Monday, called on the authority to investigate alleged fraud and involving the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Of Oye- Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina.

The Senate President of the association, Comrade Ibrahim Muhammad Lawal, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, asked Professor Fashina to step aside to allow for immediate investigation.

Lawal said, the call for removal of the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye- Ekiti became necessary owing to the fact that “a lot of damages have been done in the institution since he assumed office.”

ALSO READ:

According to him, “administrative failures, corruption and incompetence in running the affairs of the institution contributed hugely to the sad development being witnessed in the citadel, adding that for the institution to regain its lost glory “the Vice Chancellor who is the arrow head of the institution must resigned and as well to save himself from national disgrace.

“We have documents of his misdoings, corrupt practices and verified unethical practices, in his wacky way of extorting the funds of the institution as well as indiscriminate award of contracts to his friends, families and cronies without following established procurement processes.”

He urged the federal government to rise to the occasion by removing the Vice Chancellor of the university in line with its commitment to stem the tide of corruption across various sectors of the nation’s economy.

Vanguard News Nigeria