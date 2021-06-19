The hearing and resolution to the15 hectares of land-owned by a London based businessman, and illegally encroached and acquired by a company in Utesi Community in lkpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State has been fixed for 21st of September 2021.

The case, by the claimant, Mr Ibosa Osodin, a London based businessman, is seeking justice from the court in regardsto the deliberate acquisition of his hectares of land in Utesi community, as they deliberately and adamantly rebuffed the title of ownership of the 150 plots owned by the London based businessman.

The 15 hectares, 150 plots, with a certificate of occupancy issued in 2020 was bought from the Enogie, elders and all accredited representatives of Utesi community with all titled documents in 2018 by Mr Ibosa Osodin for the purpose of building a state of the art housing estates as part of his contributions to community development in the area with support from his foreign business partners.

In her ruling, during the court proceedings, the presiding judge in Benin City high court, having listened to the plea of the counsel to the companies to give them time to explore avenues to settle with the claimant, Mr lbosa Osodin, adjourned hearing on the case, to 21st of September 2021.

Responding to the adjournment by the presiding Judge, Barrister Anthony Osamudiamen Osula, counsel to the claimant, Mr lbosa Osodin, said they strongly believe in the rule of law as the last hope for the common man and must seek justice to the fullest as the companies have clearly shown by their actions that they have scant regard for Nigerian laws and also act with impunity, an illegality they won’t get away with in their own country.

The barrister, while frowning at the illegality perpetuated by the Chinese companies said that, “We are not happy that our client, Mr Ibosa who is an investor will be treated in this manner by foreigners whose companies have deliberately disregarded their corporate social responsibilities to the Utesi community by constant pollution and environmental degradation to the inhabitants of the community.

Barrister Osula said further that, the case in point is a novel one, and certain that justice will not only be done, but will be seen to be done.

He said further that the companies cannot get away with their illegality, because, “We are firm believer of the legal philosophy that the court is the last hope of the common man”.