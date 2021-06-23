

Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State will begin operations by September 2021, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has declared.

The Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, stated this on Wednesday when he met with the management of Marriot Group, led by Mr. Volker Heiden, Area Vice President of Marriott International,

to finalize

arrangements for the commencement of operations at the Hotel.

The meeting, which held at the Marriot Envoy, Accra, discussed concluding modalities to ensure that the opening of the hotel is no longer delayed.

The Governor expressed his delight that his promise to ensure that every strategic infrastructure is converted into a valuable asset for the benefit of Akwa Ibom people, is finding expression in the Four Point by Sheraton Hotel.

The delegation, which was led by the Governor, had Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government; Mr. Uko Udom SAN , Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Rt. Hon. Okpolopm Etteh, Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties; Mr. Imo-Abasi Jacobs, Executive Director, AKICORP and Chairman of Ibom Air Board; and Engr. Ephraim Udosen , Director of Projects,in the Ministry of Special Duties.