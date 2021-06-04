Akpabio condoles Itsekiri nation, says effort to reposition NDDC underway

Senator Godswill Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio has condoled with the Itsekiri nation over the passage of its monarch, the late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, commending the peaceful nature of the Itsekiri.

The Minister used the occasion of the visit to the palace of the Olu of Warri in Warri south local government to speak on burning issues around the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, assuring that a substantive board for the commission would be put in place at the end of the forensic audit going on in the commission.

He expressed hope that the audit would be completed at most by July this year, adding that the slight delay in the release of funds for the exercise made the issue drag till this time.

Continuing, he lauded the Itsekiri nation for her peaceful disposition, adding that the ethnic group would not be shortchanged on matters of development in the region.

The Regent, Prince Emma Okotie-Eboh, Prince Yemi Emiko, the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom and Acting Chairman Warri Advisory council/ Warri council of chiefs , Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe , Secretary of the Publicity committee for the coronation programme , Mr Mathew Itsekure were among those in the palace when the Minister visited.

Prince Emiko who spoke, commended the Minister for the visit, adding that he should ensure Itsekiri nation was not neglected in the development programmes of the NDDC and his Niger Delta Ministry.

Senator Akpabio also made a stop over visit at the residence of the former governor of Delta state, His Excellency Emmanuel Uduaghan .

