The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has commended the efforts of governors’ wives in strengthening the advocacy against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and other forms of abuse against women and children in Nigeria.

The wife of the president gave the commendation while receiving the governors’ wives, who paid her a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja on Monday.

Expressing worries over the increasing cases of GBV, especially cases of rape against minors, she called for all hands to be on deck to ensure the rights and privileges of victims were protected.

Aisha Buhari also called on the governors’ wives to continue to promote the welfare and wellbeing of women and children.

“You are an embodiment of love and compassion of motherhood and humanitarian support, especially to those who are underprivileged.

“As mothers, we have a duty to raise citizens for this country, both leaders and followers who are patriotic, conscientious and productive,” she said.

She, however, appealed to them to constantly advise their spouses on the need to leave lasting legacies at the end of their respective tenures.

In her address, Mrs Yemisi Fayemi, Chairperson, Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, told the first lady that they were visiting to update her on their activities regarding their advocacy against GBV in their various states.

Fayemi said that GBV was a major concern during the COVID-19 lockdown, emphasising that rape cases increased during the period.

She, however, assured Aisha Buhari of their determination to strengthen their fight against all forms of abuse against women and children in Nigeria.

The wife of Borno Governor, Mrs Falmata Zulum, representing the Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, said the group had inaugurated a Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) centre in Minna, Niger to respond to medical emergencies of women.

Zulum said that the group also distributed various items as palliatives to over 2,000 underprivileged families in their various communities to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Mrs Besty Obaseki, the Chairperson, Southern Governors’ Wives Forum, commended the first lady for her concern towards the wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

