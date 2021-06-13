.

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District, Obong Bassey Albert Akpan has presented his scorecards in six-year in office to his constituents, highlighting human capital development and empowerment.

Senator Albert who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), listed his achievements to include, donation of over 110 Cars, which includes SUVs; empowerment of over 5,000 constituents; offer of scholarships to 381 Students and building of a multi-million naira international events center in Uyo, the state capital among others

TheLeader, Akwa Ibom State Caucus of the National Assembly, in a press statement made available to Sunday Vanguard said, “I recall with gratitude to the Almighty God, our open Constituency Briefing & Empowerment Programme held on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Uyo Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom State. With the spectacle of its success, the event was dubbed mother of all empowerments not only in Akwa Ibom State but beyond.

“ We have continue that very streak till date. Our constituency empowerment and human development programme have given succour to over 5,000 indigenes.”

The Senator expressed gratitude to God that his Bills passed into the law and assented to by the president, Muhammadu Buhari , have brought billions of dollars into the treasury of the Federal Government.

In the press release, titled, “Six Years of Stewardship: Celebrating God’s Marvelous Works” he remarked that the “anniversary comes with solemnity; a time of deep reflection of his service to his beloved constituents, State, Nation and humanity as a whole.”

He added, “In all, I count it a great joy and privilege that God’s Mighty Hands have been upon me to effectively deliver on the mandate and even to the greater expectations of my people.”

“Manifestly, the journey so far is enlivened with six years of monumental achievements and exploits covering legislative duties and the well-being of my Constituents and others in Akwa Ibom State and beyond.

“The bourgeoning scorecard attained so far, anchors on the fact that the mission, having been well situated on service delivery from the outset, has been meticulously kept alive through commitment and sacrifice despite the economic meltdown and the global COVID-19 pandemic.'”