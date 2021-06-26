By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

LEADERS of Oron ethnic nationality in Akwa Ibom state comprising Oron, Okobo, Udung Uko, Urueoffong/Oruko and Mbo local government areas have called on the Ibibio and the Annang ethnic nationalities to respect the tripod principle in the 2023 general election in the interest of fairness, justice, and equity.

They spoke weekend during a world press conference to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the historic document of the people, “the Oro Bill of Rights’ jointly addressed by Oron National Forum(ONAF), Oron Women Action Group (OWAG) and the Oro Youth Movement (OYOM) at the Antofitel hotel, Oron LGA.

Speaking, the national President of ONAF, Comrade Ita Ante stated that it would amount to injustice and marginalization if the Ibibio and Annang ethnic nationalities, which are the first and second legs of the tripod respectively, refused to support the third leg Oron to also govern the state in 2023 after taken their turns.

Ante noted that the sharing formula for political positions in the state was never agreed to be on Senatorial district basis, but rather on the tripod stand of Ibibio, Annang and Oron ethnic nationalities, stressing that the tripartite nature of Akwa Ibom state was the basic foundation for its creation.

His words, “The tripod on which the state is rested is Ibibio, Annang and Oron as the three major ethnic nationalities with full rights and privileges in the state. We are emboldened to state that we remain committed and resolute to the principle of tripod and agreed concept of power rotation/zoning of political positions in the state.

‘In recognition of the tripod stand of the state, Ibibio, Annang and Oron to achieve cohesion, peace, justice and peaceful coexistence, the political/traditional leaders agreed that in distributing/sharing of political positions, a ratio of 5:3:2 in favour of Ibibio, Annang and Oron respectively be strictly applied.

”In all honesty, this has been in practice since the creation of the state until, 2007 when the tripod principle was jettisoned by Governor Godswill Akpabio for senatorial district basis, deliberately to deny Oron their rights to produce a governor in 2015.

“And as 2023 draw near we urge our political leaders to convene a public discourse without delay to discuss this critical matter of concern to our people and democracy. We reject the sharing of political offices on Senatorial district basis”

The ONAF president however noted that Oron made history to became the third ethnic nationality to proclaim a Bill of Rights in Niger Delta region after Ogoni and Ijaw which were the first and second respectively.

“We once again reiterate our commitment to the principles and resolutions enunciated in the ‘Oro Bill of Rights’ in our struggle for identity and meaningful survival in the comity of nations” Ante stressed.

Similarly, the President of Oro Youth Movement (OYOM), Comrade Edet Eyo vowed that there would be no elections in the whole of the five local government area in 2023 if they are not given the governorship slot.

The Youth president who pledged their commitment in the struggle for the socio-political and economic emancipation of the Oron people, lamented the long years of neglect and marginalization of the area.

“This world press conference is to let the world know that non of our demands 22years ago from Akwa Ibom state and the Nigerian state have been fulfilled, rather the situation is getting worse.

“As youths we are saying we cannot wait any longer. And I will be frank that if before 2023 our well articulated demands are not met, there will be no election in Oron nation. Quote me, we are going to take our destiny in our hands”, Eyo vowed.

Also, speaking briefly, Comrade Nemine Mba President Oron Women Action Group (OWAG) said, “We are going to fight for our future generation. We are not against anybody, we are not being sentimental , we are only clamouring for our right. It is sorrowful to deny a people their right”