By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

In an effort to revamp agriculture, Osun state government would soon begin the allocation of lands to farmers across the state for massive agricultural production.

This, according to the state government, is to guarantee food sufficiency and make the state the food basket of the Southwest region.

A statement issued by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan on Sunday in Osogbo stated that the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in the state, Adewole Adedayo disclosed that out of the 1000 hectares of land set aside for the initiative, 400 hectares had been ploughed for the plantation of cocoa, cassava and other agriculture produce.

“With this, a lot of farmers will be empowered vis-a-vis the youth who have shown interest in farming.

“We are here to supervise the new farm settlement that is being cleared and provided by the State Government in collaboration with the Federal Government.

“This is a continuous exercise. As you can see, the team of Surveyor General has been working on this to ensure proper management of the lands and we are hoping to commence the allocation soon.

“On this first phase, we are looking mainly for cocoa and cassava farmers to populate the entire 1000 hectares and the priority will be given to people from Ife.

“We have been carrying the traditional rulers and other community stakeholders along as part efforts to ensure full participation in the allocation process as this would help in identifying the real farmers.

“The objective is to serve as a catalyst to diversification process of the government in line with our clear vision to turn our state to food basket of the region.

“Aside 1000 hectares of land that we are working on in Ife, we have equally cleared 23 hectares in Ifon Orolu for tomatoes production,” he added.

Welcoming the delegation to his domain, the Gbadewolu of Oranmiyan Lagada, Ife South Local Government Area, Oba Folorunso Akanji Omidiora, lauded government’s initiative to providing lands for farmers.

Oba Omidiora who described the initiative as a round peg in the round hole, said the decision would serve as a motivating factor to farmers who have been looking for lands to farm.

