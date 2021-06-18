By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Continued violation of the federal character principle and its attendant lopsided appointments by the present administration has been adduced as root cause of agitations in the different parts of the country.

Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Gyang made the assertion as he insisted if the principle was obeyed, every region would have had a sense of belonging.

This is even as the Senator called for the amendment of the Electoral Act so that Nigeria can have credible elections because the currently one in use does not take into consideration current realities.

Gyang, while responding to questions from journalists in Jos, Plateau State after giving a midterm report of his stewardship in the National Assembly noted, “Until we have an electoral act with the necessary amendments, our elections will continue to be a sham. I am the one who sponsored the bill providing for the amendment of the electoral act.

“The National Assembly must pass an Electoral Act Amendment Bill that makes provision for electronic transmission of results from voting points. If there is no electronic transfer, there is going to be tampering with the outcome of elections.”

He said that provision needed to be made for legal backing for use of the card reader so that it would have evidential value before the court of law because such are the ways to guarantee the credibility of the electoral process.

On the issue of agitations, he added, “The federal character principle should always be a criteria for appointment. With each passing day, it is becoming apparent that President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspected ethnocentric and nepotistic tendencies are attaining an embarrassing proportion.

“There are cogent reasons why this action calls for concern. First, it is a violation of the principle of Federal Character. The principle of Federal Character, as contained in Act No. 34 of 1996, which established the Federal Character Commission, is an attempt to entrench fairness and equity in the distribution of public posts and socio-economic infrastructure among the various federating units of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It has been featuring in Nigeria’ constitution since 1979. And it is in the current 1999 constitution. Section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution reads: The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few States or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or any of its agencies.

“If the present leadership would not allow the federal character to hold sway, the call for secession and agitation will continue to stare us on the face.”