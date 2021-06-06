.

..No life was lost – PPRO

…As police kill 6 kidnappers

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

KWALE -UNIDENTIFIED gunmen, today, attacked and set the Ashaka police station, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, and a patrol vehicle ablaze.

No life was lost in an incident which is the third attack on police stations in the state in the last month.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the police stations in the early hours of today through the Ase Creek with four-speed boats.

Sources said the gunmen shot sporadically as they broke into the station’s cell and freed one of their detained colleagues as well as others that were in detention in the police station.

A source who craved anonymity said the gunmen set two buildings ablaze in the police state and a patrol vehicle before escaping through the creek.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said: “In the early hours of today 6/6/21 at about 0100hours, some enemies of the community and that of the police all armed men numbering about twenty stormed Ashaka police station.

“They threw IEDS at the station, shot sporadically, and set the police station that was built by the community/DESOPADEC ablaze, and also burnt down one patrol vehicle also bought for the police division by good people of the community just to ensure that police presence is not felt.

“It is pertinent to state that no life was lost and no arm was taken away. However, the police will not relent in ensuring that law and order is maintained in any community.

“Unprovoked attacks on the police will not deter the police from providing the needed security in any community in Delta state. The hoodlums who perpetrated this dastardly act will certainly not go free, as serious efforts are on to arrest them and bring them to book.

“In another development, at about 1435hrs on 5/6/21, acting on a tip-off the commissioner of police Delta state, deployed joint tactical teams of the command who stormed the hideout of suspected armed robbers/kidnappers, engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel, the joint team killed six of them, while others fled with gunshot injuries into the bush.”

Noting that the six robbers/kidnappers, he said, were encountered around the Isseluku-Umunede axis of Aniocha North Local Government Area, he said

“One Ak 47 rifle, one pump action gun, one AK 47 magazine with 25 live ammunition were recovered.

“In the same vein, on 5/6/21 at about 2130hours, the men of Delta state command while on stop and search duty along Patani-Bayelsa road intercepted A

Sienna bus with Reg. no. LSR 813 XL with four occupants.

“On sighting the police, they quickly tried to maneuver in a bid to escape, the police went after them, on searching the vehicle, one locally made Barretta Pistol was recovered, and four suspects namely, Efe Oyenikoro ‘m’ Felix George ‘m’ Emmanuel Job ‘m’ Joan Yapiteghe ‘m’ were arrested.”