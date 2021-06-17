Samzuga Spot Exchange, the multi Million Dollars digital transactions platform that can bring about African Financial Revolution has been completed today, Thursday June 17, and is waiting for the official launching.

According to the founder, Archbishop Sam Zuga, Samzuga Exchange has the same functionalities with Binance and any other exchange but have unique features.

The Spot Exchange can also be used to swap Zugacoin to any other currency in the world.

“Samzuga Exchange alone can transform Africa Financially if properly harnessed by the people and Governments in Africa. It is high time. Africans should wake up and take their present and future in their hands through the instrumentality of technology.

We are fully equipped by the grace of God to pilot the flight of digital economy in Africa. Details of the launching would be published in due course,” he explained further.

It would be recalled that few days ago, Archbishop Sam Zuga who was recently honored as the First Professor of Digital Economy in the world provided ways to help every willing average Nigerian to fight poverty and earn a better living.

According to the cleric, the poverty in Nigeria and Africa is artificial and God has given him the ability to alleviate the citizens out of its shackles, ‘if possible, eradicate it, if the poor people are willing and obedient to the process,” he clearly stated.

Explaining further how he intends to see his mission and vision accomplished, Sam Zuga pledges to gift 100,000 Naira worth of ZUGACOIN to every willing Nigerian, to enable them to begin their journey into financial freedom.

He also promises to teach Nigerians how to grow the money through digital economy principles.