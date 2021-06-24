The dominance of African music on the global stage is not likely to end any time soon according to Rahman Jago, one of the influential figures behind the afrobeat renaissance in Nigeria.

Rahman Jago, whose real name is Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, is credited as co-creator of Zanku, the famous leg work dance and is a sidekick of Zlatan Ibile.

According to him: “We have seen the rise of Afrobeat in the past few years and the world has recognised it as an authentic sound that can stand on its own among genres of music. African artistes only need to consolidate on the genre and bring their creativity to bear and in the near future, we may see the afrobeat sound sweeping major grammies.”

Continuing he said: “The ascendancy of afrobeat did not happen overnight. Recall that there were times when party jams were essentially a DJ mix of American hip-hop. But today, we listen to our music and American songs have become secondary to people’s listening pleasure.”

The evolution of afrobeat and African music in general, according to him, has not reached its peak. “Look out for more Nigerians getting Grammy nominations and winning more categories in the nearest future,” he declared.

He also asserted that Nigeria will continue to dominate the music scene of Africa. “We have been able to blend our diversity into our music and this has enriched our creativity beyond measure,” he noted.

Rahman Jago, who has at least three songs to his credit, including “Ijo Ope,” however, did not provide clarifications when asked if he is working on any song for the year 2021. “I am always in music, always involved in music production,” he asserted.