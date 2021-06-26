

— Our varsity will charge less fees compared to other faith based institutions

Dayo Johnson Akure

The African Church is set to establish a faith based University to teach the younger generations in the country morals and values.

Archbishop of Oka-Akoko province, African Church, Most Reverend Joseph Olalekan Akinsanya said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Akinsanya speaking during a briefing to herald the 2nd bi-ennial congress of the province said that the university which will be sited in Iwara, Osun State will be considerate in terms of its tuition fees compared to other faith based institutions in the country.

On its workability, the Archbishop stated that with the feat already recorded in the church’s model schools across the country, it can be achieved with its tertiary institution.

“The African Church is not known for profit making but it has over the years produced God-fearing students and youths.

“This has been experimented with our primary and secondary schools in the country and it won’t be different with our university.

“The fees charged by our model schools are considerate and our university won’t be different.”

While stating that it is already 120 years since the African Church was established, the clergyman said that the church was created in order for Africans to worship God in their own way.

” The founding of the African Church was not essentially an attempt to encourage traditional religion as the detractors of the church, who were ignorant of the cause of the secession, alleged, nor was it an effort to propagate the doctrine of polygamy.

“It was purely a struggle for the rediscovery of African nationalism.

” It was for the emancipation and liberation of the church in Nigeria from religious conservatism and monotonous services lacking variety that were difficult for Africans to adapt to.

“It was due to racial discrimination against the black in the church sitting arrangement and discrimination in the appointment of church officers.

” It was a struggle for an independent African Church where the members could worship God in their own way to satisfy their spiritual needs and aspirations knowing fully that foreign agencies in the country could not effectively and adequately cope with the situation.

“There is no gainsaying that a church of twelve decades has come to stay like our Nanonal Anthem that says that the labours of our heroes passed shall never be in vain. Our great Church, The African Church, has made her impact known virtually in all sectors of life.

“I want to put it on record that The African Church has made mark in the Political, Educational and Health sectors of this nation-Nigeria.

Akinsanya said that “The Church previously had several institutions; Primary School, Secondary Grammar Schools, Teacher training Colleges andColleges of Education, and Health Centres and Maternity Homes, among others.”