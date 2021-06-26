*As organisers launch book

Africa Value Awards has announced the hosting of the 2021 Edition of the awards to be held at the Sheraton Hotels & Towers, Abuja on Thursday July 29, 2021.

In a press statement made available to the media, Ambassador Daniel N. Obah FCA, Executive Director, Africa Value Awards and Chairman, VARDIAFRICA said that the aim of the award is to continually promote and celebrate value and excellence in Africa.

He also stated that the award, established in 2018 is to recognise individuals and organizations who have projected positively, the intrinsic values of the African continent, propelled the economy growth, enhanced youth empowerment and participation, community development, educational advancement, humanitarian services and peaceful coexistence.

“This year’s edition of Africa Value Awards and going forward is unique considering our recent partnership with the International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS), Fayetteville, NC 28311 USA, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

“The Partnership is to enhance efficiency and excellence, and to ensure that awardees are celebrated globally,” says Obah.

According to him, “Since the inception of the award, great Africans like, Paul Kagame President of Rwanda; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia; Sen. Seriake Dickson Former Governor of Bayelsa State and others have been honored.

“Reputable organizations like Ethiopian Airlines, Transcorp Hilton, Heritage Bank Plc, have also been honoured and celebrated in this regard,” he added.

One of the highlights of the event will include the official launch of the book, “THE KEY TO A GREAT AFRICA: The Leadership guide for Development and Peaceful Coexistence,” that featured world leaders and prominent Africans.

However, among the personalities nominated and set for the awards include, Dr. Tein T S. Jack-Rich-President Belemaoil; Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi Corps Marshal of FRSC; Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote-Executive Secretary NCDMB; Hon Olubumni Tunji Ojo, Chairman House Committee on NDDC; Bome Ojoboh, MD, Extreme Mutual Technique Ltd; Alh (Dr) Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi; Engr. M. A. Ibrahim, MD, Oysters Holding Ltd; Alh. Musa S. Mubarak, MD, Emperor City; Amb Sualiho Jusu Massalay; Amb. Shalom Laurine Jawhary; Mrs Joana Gyan Cudjoe; High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu; Sen. Daisy Danjuma; Dr. Shuaib Belgore; Hon Kabiru Ibrahim Tukura and other Great Africans/Organisations.

