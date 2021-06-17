By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The African Centre for Supply Chain, ACSC, has conferred on the Chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT, Zaria, Olorogun John Ejovwoke Onojeharho, with its prestigious Fellowship Award.

The Conferment was done by the Chairman, ACSC Governing Council, Prof Abdulganiyu Sumaila, in recognition of the NITT chairman’s industry position and valuable contributions to the growth and development of the transport, logistics and supply chain management in Nigeria.

The Centre is an umbrella networking body of Logistics and supply chain professionals across Africa established with the prime objective to provide a platform for in-depth research, education and training for the Logistics and Supply Chain industry.

Sumaila said: “Unarguably, in the history of the NITT, the current leadership led by John Onojeharho has done more to reposition the Institute than any previous administration in it is over 30 years of existence.

“Today, the NITT has undergone massive transformation both in physical structures, academic programs and staff welfare thereby making the institute the toast of the transport industry as well as the best sought after by Nigerians and foreigners alike.

“Chief Onojeharho was appointed Chairman NITT governing council in 2018 and within a short period of coming into office, the Council and Management have carved out a niche by changing the status quo.

“In this regard, massive projects are either completed or on-going to the admiration of stakeholders. The outcome is what is today known as the new face of NITT.

“Apart from remodeling of existing structures, construction of new ones and equipping the Institute with modern facilities to aid learning activities, visibility has greatly improved, staff welfare enhanced and new ones recruited to beef up the manpower.

“Also new training centres have been opened across the country while three drivers’ development centres are being built in Zaria, Ilorin and Ughelli, Delta State. All of which are geared towards achieving the institute’s mandate of training for efficient and effective transport system in Nigeria.

“A member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) the NITT chairman is also the Managing Director of the Standard Alliance Properties Limited Lagos and holds a second class upper degree in Developmental Sociology and Masters in Industrial and Labour Relations. At the University of Calabar, he won both the prize for the best grandaunt in the Faculty of Social Sciences and the Department of Sociology.

“Before Joining SA Properties, he had worked with Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd both as manager Public Affairs in the Western Operations in Warri and as Manager Corporate Issues Management and Planning in the Lagos Corporate office. He attended many senior management courses both in Nigeria and outside the country including the EP Leadership Programmes for high flyers.”

In his acceptance speech at the occasion, the NITT chairman expressed joy that his modest contributions to the transport and logistics industry had been recognized and thanked the ACSC governing council for the honour done to him.

He said: “I feel highly elated not just because I was offered the fellowship, but beyond the recognition, supply chain management is an emerging area in our economy and to be a pioneer fellow of a centre that is working assiduously to push that frontier of our economy is a great honour.

“I thank ACSC governing Council for recognizing my modest contributions in that sector of our economy and definitely this fellowship will ginger me to do even more for our country and for humanity.”

