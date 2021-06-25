By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank Plc has unveiled the third edition of its Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Africa programme as part of the bank’s mandate to empower female entrepreneurs with financial and business skills,

The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Africa programme is designed to provide female owned businesses across Africa an opportunity to access finance, world-class business training as well as mentoring opportunities.

The 2021 Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Africa programme will officially kick off on Monday, June 21 – August 13, 2021 and will offer financial grants, an exclusive certified capacity building program and business coaching aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.

READ ALSO: FG discloses11m Nigerians benefited from $415m World Bank supported CSDP

Interested female entrepreneurs are expected to have an existing business for at least one year with at least 50% female ownership and are supposed to be between the age range of 18 to 45 years.Speaking at the launch of the third edition of the initiative, Ayona Trimnell, Group Head, W Initiative, said: “Access Bank has been a leading advocate for women’s economic empowerment in Africa and this is the key motivation for the ‘W Initiative’ which caters to the women economy particularly in the areas of financing, capacity building and creating networking opportunities for women”.

“This year we are making the programme bigger and better by increasing the numbers to 100 women entrepreneurs who will emerge as finalists.”

She explained that the programme would also be opening up to a total of nine African countries – Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Rwanda, Mozambique, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and the Gambia”.