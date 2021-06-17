By Temisan Amoye

Serie A giants AC Milan have exercised the option to sign on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal until 2025.

The signing will go through, when the transfer window opens on July 1

The 22-year old Chelsea academy graduate initially joined the Rossoneri on a one-year loan making 22 appearances in all competitions and impressing as Milan qualified for the UEFA Champions League after a seven-season absence.

The deal reportedly cost Milan an initial £25million which could rise to £30 million based on performance incentives.

A statement from Chelsea’s website reads: “Chelsea is grateful to Fikayo for his contributions at the club, from youth level to men’s first-team squad, and wishes him the very best in his future career,” read a statement from the Premier League side.

Tomori made 17 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, picking up a solitary England call-up in the process.

Vanguard News Nigeria