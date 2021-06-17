By Temisan Amoye
Serie A giants AC Milan have exercised the option to sign on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal until 2025.
The signing will go through, when the transfer window opens on July 1
The 22-year old Chelsea academy graduate initially joined the Rossoneri on a one-year loan making 22 appearances in all competitions and impressing as Milan qualified for the UEFA Champions League after a seven-season absence.
The deal reportedly cost Milan an initial £25million which could rise to £30 million based on performance incentives.
A statement from Chelsea’s website reads: “Chelsea is grateful to Fikayo for his contributions at the club, from youth level to men’s first-team squad, and wishes him the very best in his future career,” read a statement from the Premier League side.
Tomori made 17 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, picking up a solitary England call-up in the process.