By Steve Oko

The Authorities of the Abia State University Uturu ABSU, have confirmed the death of a 400-level Optometry student of the university who jumped down from a three-storey building after allegedly smoking the drug.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday at the deceased lodge called Favour lodge located off the campus.

According to reports, the deceased student took a hard drug known as Colorado and could not contain its effect.

His friends reportedly locked him inside the room and went in search of garri to help him come back to his sense.

But before they could return, the deceased went through the balcony, thinking that he was on the ground floor, jumped down from the building and died immediately.

Chief Security Officer, CSO of the institution, Ret. Navy Commander ThankGod Evulobi who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent, described it as one of the regrettable consequences of hard drug.

He gave the name of the student as one Kamsi, from Imo State.

According to him the student drugged himself and told his friends that he was going out only for him to jump out from the window.

He said he was immediately rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The CSO said that the parents of the student had already come to identify him and carried the corpse after meeting with the police.

He decried the effect of hard drug among youths and advised parents to monitor the activities of their children.

” These youths begin to consume hard drug right from secondary school and when they come to the university they become uncontrollable.

” We have continued to educate our students on the dangers of the hard drug but some of them feel they are big boys. It’s unfortunate and parents need to do more especially when they are in secondary school.