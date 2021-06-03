About 100,000 Nigerians suffer clubfoot yearly ― NOA

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Nigerian Orthopaedic Association NOA , has disclosed that about 100,000 cases of clubfoot are recorded by the county every year .

In a statement signed on Thursday in Calabar by the President of NOA, Prof. Kunle Olawepo, and made available to Vanguard to commemorate the 2021 World Clubfoot Day, the Association said that thousands of children were living with the debilitating condition worldwide.

According to Olawepo, Clubfoot is the most common musculoskeletal birth deformity, affecting 200,000 newborn babies globally each year.

The President said that although the cause of clubfoot is unknown, but it may be a combination of genetics and environment.

He said that identified risk factors include family history; if either of the parents or their other children have/had clubfoot, the baby is more likely to have clubfoot as well.

Olawepo hinted that other risk factors include congenital conditions, environment and not having enough amniotic fluid during pregnancy.

He stated that the objective of the day was to raise awareness about clubfoot as well as its treatment through the ponseti method; a non-surgical treatment that involves the manipulation of the feet temporary bracing.

“Clubfoot is a congenital deformity; it is also known as congenital talipes. When it occurs, the foot appears to have been rotated internally at the ankle.

“Without treatment, the clubfoot deformity causes a lifetime of disability as it affect difficult in walking.

“People with untreated clubfoot finds it difficult to access education, employment and experience exclusion from the society.

Speaking further,Olawepo said that avoiding alcohol, avoding smoking cigarettes as well as drugs not approved by a medical doctor during pregnancy decreases the risk of developing clubfoot.

He said that most cases of clubfoot were successfully treated with non-surgical methods by the orthopaedic surgeon in a technique that may include a combination of manipulation, stretching, casting and bracing.

The President called on the government to carry out a massive health education campaigns through the media to create awareness on the condition which he said is treatable.

