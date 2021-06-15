

Resplendent in traditional attire of the Obi-in-Council, the Palace Chiefs of Aboh Kingdom in Ndokwa East, Local Government Area of Delta State, Saturday, stormed the Orogun country home of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to show appreciation for his efforts at bringing the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology to Abohland, noting that such gesture and his show of love was rare in the history of the good people of Ndokwa nation.

This was made known by a philanthropist, Chief Tony Amechi “The AJUWA of Aboh Kingdom” in a telephone chat with our correspondent on the heels of the event, which he noted was a beehive of activities, adding that the crowd was mammoth as people were eager to catch a glimpse of the man who is desirous to put a permanent smile on the faces of the people of Ndokwa nation.

He stated that the delegation of His Royal Highness, the Obi of Aboh, Obi Imegwu II, was led by the Iyasele of Aboh Kingdom, High Chief Ifeanyi Odili, adding that the chiefs, who exuded sartorial elegance, couldn’t hide their joy over what they described as a feat no one has achieved until the “alchemy that make heroes of mortal men thrust up DSP Omo-Agege to fill the vacuum of leadership lacking in the affairs of Ndokwa nation since democracy took root in the country in 1999.”

According to Chief Amechi, who is one of the illustrious sons of Aboh Kingdom, the people of the community, nay Ndokwa nation cannot be happier to see the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology Aboh, FUATA, accomplished and academic programmes kick off like in any other university in the Nigeria.

The need to support the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial district, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi to ensure early completion of legislative proceedings in the National Assembly, which Chief Amechi noted that its bill had passed second reading and already transmitted to the Tertiary Institutions Trust Fund, TETFUND for consideration and possible approval with a mandate to submit same to the Senate soon, is sacrosanct for all well meaning Ndokwa sons and daughters.

Chief Amechi further averred that, apart from thanking the DSP, there was need to reiterate the availability of Abohland for a national monument such as FUATA stating that it was necessary to let Olorogun Omo-Agege know that the choice of Aboh was a perfect one because of the strategic location of the acient Ndokwa town bordering so many communities and states seating on the fringes of the River Niger.

The Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom stated further that the hospitable nature of Aboh people and the serene environment were enough to attract such a school as the FUATA adding that all well meaning Ndokwa sons and daughters were behind the establishment of the university noting that the citadel shall be flying the flag of Ndokwa nation and not only Aboh as he called on the people to rally support for working behind the scene to achieve the goal.

“FUATA is a proposed institution for Ndokwa nation and not only Aboh as being misconstrued in some quarters. We all are critical stakeholders in the Ndokwa project and the establishment of a university on Ndokwa soil is a dream come true for all of us and it is worth our celebration.

“The University should unite us as Ndokwa people and not the other way round and this was part of our thank you visit to the DSP Omo-Agege today. We have come to celebrate one of our own from another mother for standing-in for us when it matters most. Obi-in-Council was shocked to wake up into the reality that Ndokwa will host not just a University but that of a Federal University of Agriculture and Technology. How else do we show appreciation than to say thank you, we are behind you. This is the reason for our visit,” Amechi stated, adding that all hands are on deck to see to the success of the DSP.

Prominent chiefs in attendance include: Chief (Engr.) Tony Amechi, Chief Paul Isamadi, Chief Sunny Obi Ijomah, Chief Amechi Chime, Chief Eddison Akpati, Chief (Engr.) Egwuatu Austine, Chief (Engr.) Ben Olise.

Other members of the council of Chiefs present are: Chief (Engr.) Ajieh Ogwu, Chief Robert John Enebeli, Chief Kenneth Odili, Chief Ikechukwu Ozegbe, Chief Major Ndupu Imegwu, Chief Patrick E. Ijomah and many others.