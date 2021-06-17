.

…it is becoming a revolving chair -NUT

By Adesina Wahab

The National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, is already in talks with local hunters to help secure schools across the country following the apparent failure of the government and its agencies in doing so.

The National President, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, said this in an interview with Vanguard on Thursday.

Danjuma, who was reaching to the abduction of some students of the Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, noted that state apparatus to protect schools had failed.

“Only yesterday, Wednesday, we sent a delegation to Abuja to meet some security experts and local hunter groups to discuss the way forward in securing our schools. As parents, we cannot just fold our arms and watch our schools shut down by the activities of those who are opposed to the growth of education in the country.

“We hope to quickly conclude arrangements with the hunters and we will draw them to help secure schools in their localities. The public security apparatus seems unable to cope. We have been hearing of security agencies saying they don’t have enough manpower.

“Also, we want to challenge our state governors to justify the security votes they are given. The President said it recently that state governors and even local government chairmen get security votes monthly. What are they using the money for? The security of lives and properties of the citizen is very important, ” he said.

Also reacting, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Dr Mike Ene, said the way abduction of students is going can be likened to a revolving barber’s chair.

“Today it is Niger, tomorrow it in Kaduna, where are we heading? It is like when one attends a funeral service and the preacher says nobody knows who will die next. Our schools have become soft targets for these criminal elements. My sympathy goes to NUT National President who is from Kebbi State and the state governor who is teacher-friendly.

“If a unity school owned by the Federal Government is attacked, what becomes of other schools? Unity schools have students from across the country and even from outside the country. The schools are supposed to be protected and see what has happened.

“However, all stakeholders in the sector, the government, teachers, parents and even students should not cave into threats. Our schools would not be shut down. Everybody will rise up to tackle the menace, ” he said

Recall that some bandits stormed the school on Thursday morning taking away some students and teachers in the process.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, who confirmed the incident, also said a policeman was killed in the process.

