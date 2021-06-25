By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Men of the Federal Capital Teritory Police Command have launched a manhunt for criminals who kidnapped a former lawmaker in Kogi state, Hon Friday Sani Makama and an Igala Prince, Frederick Adejoh along with some hotel guests at Tungan Maje community, near Zuba.

Hon Makama was a former lawmaker in the Kogi State House of Assembly who recently defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while Prince Adejoh is the Oma Onu Aya of Igala land and owner of the hotel.

Sources said the duo and some guests were kidnapped at their Hiltop Hotel Lodge when armed men shot sporadically into the air causing security guards to scamper for safety and kidnapped the hotel guests including the owner of the Hotel.

ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command confirmed the abductions adding that the police are on the trail of the gunmen.

“Immediately, we received the information, the Command launched a manhunt of special squad to apprehend the gunmen and free the victims.”

Tungan Maje community is located along the Zuba-Gwagwalada highway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and it was gathered that those abducted included some politicians who were holding meetings.

“The armed men shoot sporadically into the air to scare aware the security men on guard, before kidnapping the hotel owner and guests”, a source confirmed.

It would be recalled that the Anti Kidnapping Squad of the FCT Police Command recently arrested members of Tungan-Maje kidnapping gangs and recovered huge ransome payments.

The gang members belonged to a notorious syndicate involved in major abductions along Bwari-Byzahin, Kuje-Kwali axis and Niger State.

Other suspects were arrested for threatening residents of Tunga-Maje to pay ‘ransom’ to avoid being kidnapped.

