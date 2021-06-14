By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Government has commenced immediate rehabilitation job on the failed portion of the Abakpa Bridge in Enugu East Local Government Area of the State.

It was earlier reported in the media that a section of the Bridge caved in last week, causing apprehension among road users.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, it was gathered, directed immediate response to the area.

Our Correspondent, who visited the Bridge on Monday, reports that full rehabilitation work had commenced with the contractor excavating the failed portion.

Commissioner for information in Enugu State, Barr. Chidi Aroh, who was at the site, alongside the works commissioner, Engr. Greg Nnaji said work had commenced in line with the Governor’s directive.

He told journalists that, “All our people are fully mobilised. It’s just part of the government commitment, that wherever there is emergency we respond. You can all see that this is an emergency created by the rain we are having.

“We had plenty of rain the recent time. The accident is as a result of the rain but in the state government commitment, His Excellency ordered all our people including the contractor which we have given this job to do to move into the site yesterday, even though it was Sunday.

“Clearly, it is not about talk, it’s about doing as you can see that every action is being taken to be sure that this place is properly done.

“His Excellency has received assurance from the ministry of works and infrastructural that in the shortest possible time given all the engineering wise is going to restore this place in a very normal situation and our people will continue moving well.”

He added that, “in the interim, we plead with our people to exercise a whole lot of caution in the use of this road now there is some emergency as far as this repai is going on.

“There is need for caution in the use of this road. We need to ensure that when Keke uses here in the night that they are much more careful.

“Heavy duty vehicles can make use of alternative routes, if you see two heavy duty vehicles here, it will be difficult for another vehicle to manouver but we assure residents that things are being done properly as the state government remains on top of the situation.”