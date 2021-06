THANK YOU FATHER

By Adeola Olayisade (Adepttiz)

The universe gave me a season

To celebrate father,

Father gave me a reason

To stand tall and strong

To be good and kind

And to celebrate him always.

You are a man,

So lovingly and kind

You have a heart as big as ocean

A soft hearted perfect gentleman

A man so full of wisdom.

Thank you for your family

Thank you for the love and affection

Thank you for your provision and protection

Thank you for no reason

Thank you for every reason.