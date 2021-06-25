“Suji, you are making your generation proud and putting Nigeria on the world’s map!”

This was the message I got from my friend and mentor – Mr. Dharnesh, who was once the MD of Nestle Nigeria. I woke up to his message on my WhatsAppand other numerous congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers who had seen Sujimoto’s mention in Financial Times! I was speechless!

Today, our hype has become a reality!

The Financial Referee for International Corporation has finally given its verdict by recognizing Sujimoto as one of Africa’s most luxurious Real Estate Company. For me, this organic recognition by an International organization, which is coming at a time when we have embarked on some of our most audacious projects, in a very difficult economy, is indeed a proof that the universe only responds to inventors and inventions, not mere intentions. We are also grateful to God for this achievements because it has been the most difficult 6 years of our life.

The Sujimoto brand started during one of the worst recession in Nigeria, and I remember in 2015, during an interview with CNBC Africa, I had just returned to Nigeria, I had no rich uncle or powerful aunty; no funds or financial backing, the economy was crumbling drastically, and all I had was my passion, tenacity and a dream that some said was too big! I looked at the interviewer and said with total authority, even if I didn’t know how I will achieve it:

‘Before 2020, we would have become one of the most important luxury real estate company in Nigeria.”

Today, our Jollof don don!

Like Joseph, I have been called many names. Some have called me ‘dreamer’, ‘noisemaker’ and all kind of names. They were stunned at the audacity of a young boy from Agege, who had nothing but a strong belief that anyone can come from Ikorodu and become a king in Ikoyi. Someone even asked me, ‘Who’s your father?”

My Papa fit no be Dangote, or Adenuga but… I have decided not to rest until I have transformed the luxury real estate landscape of Africa, starting from Nigeria.

It is with this same diligence and attention to detail that we have embarked on game changing projects that are raising the standard for luxury living and changing perception on the continent.

For instance, when we started the LucreziaBySujimoto, a 14-Storey tower in Africa’s richest neighbourhood – Banana Island, we worked hard night and day for one year, digging deep and laying piles upon piles, to ensure the structural integrity of our foundation. Currently on the 11th floor, and projected to be completed 1st quarter 2022, the 14-storey tower will be the first fully automated residential building in Africa with 48 electric vehicle charging stations, full home automation, 18-seater IMAX Cinema, Crèche to raise future leaders, first building with a GRC façade in Nigeria, Virtual Golf bar with over 2,000 courses, 320 square meter 5-star lobby, double kitchen fully fitted by Kohler, ZahaHadid sanitary wares and many more breathtaking features and facilities.

Another astonishing project is the LeonardoBySujimoto which is a 25-storey waterfront high-rise building in Banana Island that will totally change the game for high-rise building in Nigeria. This magnificent tower will boast of 21st century features and amenities that beat the best in the world of luxury real estate.

We have also decided to take our dreams global by competing amongst giants…our Sujimoto Dubai tower is a massive 55-storey tower that will put Africa on the world’s map of luxury high-rise building, with a fusion of the exceptional African hospitality.

Other projects includes QueenAminaBySujimoto, , a 30-storey tower in Central Business District Abuja and the highly sophisticated JumeirahBySujimoto, a 25-storey tower which epitomizes the peak of luxury architecture at its best, rising above every standard in the industry.

Speaking on Financial Times mention, it is opporunity for me to clarify the global negative perception that Nigeria is a shithole country because if there is one thing I have come to realise, it is that Nigeria is a location for great investment and uncommon opportunities. It is also important to correct the impression that all the houses in Ikoyi are empty, the only empty houses in Lagos are houses that are poorly finished, yet demanding high and ridiculous prices. No high quality standard house in Ikoyi is empty!

As a brand, the Financial Times mention is a motivation to for us as and our generation in general, reminding everyone that ‘Isel’ogunise’, and for usas a brand to go the extra mile and not to rest on our oars. We have made a cautious decision to NEVER settle for less and to continue making Quality and Integrity the foundation of who we are at Sujimoto group. Cheers to more win! Cheers to more grinding!