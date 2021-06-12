An Onitsha-based human rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, Saturday, alleged that no fewer than 350 Igbo Christians were extra-judicially killed by Fulani-dominated security personnel between January and 10th June 2021 in South East and South-South regions of Nigeria.

The human rights group further alleged that soldiers of the Nigerian Army were responsible for 210 of the deaths, while Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies were responsible for 140.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and other principal officers of the group.

The group equally alleged that Imo, and Abia States recorded 230 of such deaths, while Rivers State recorded 40.

Other states were innocent civilians were killed extra-judicially according to the statement are: Akwa Ibom_35; Anambra_30; Ebonyi_25; Cross River_20.

Intersoociety equally disclosed that youths of the region are the targets.

Part of the statement reads ” Soldiers of the Nigerian military and operatives of the Nigeria Police Force are responsible for shooting and killing no fewer than 350 Igbo civilians, all Christians; out of which soldiers and other military personnel accounted for 210 deaths or 70% and Police and others 140.

The shooting and killing of over 90% of these defenseless and unarmed citizens has also been found to be directed and targeted at innocent and defenseless citizens; shot and killed on the ground of their ethnicity and religion. Many of those shot and killed between May and 10th June are young male segments of the Igbo population. Out of the 350 killings across the eight States since January 2021, Imo and Abia recorded about 68% or 230 deaths. In other words, not less than 150 civilian lives were lost in Imo in past 160 days of 2021; and not less than 100 were killed in one week or between 25th May and 1st June 2021.

“The killings in Imo majorly took place in Owerri and environs and Orlu and environs. Abia State recorded the second largest number of civilian deaths with 80 killings which majorly took place in Aba and environs and Umuahia and environs. Killings were also reported in Asa and Ohafia parts of the State. In Rivers State, no fewer than 40 civilian lives were lost. Akwa Ibom State accounted for 35 civilian lives, Anambra 30 civilian lives, Ebonyi 25 civilian lives and Cross River 20 civilian lives. Delta State is recorded with no civilian lives lost, but is likely to be among those States with forced disappearances and custodial killings or unlawful executions.

“The 350 “circumstantially ascertainable or projectable” killings included those instantly shot dead and others arrested unarmed and killed and did not include victims of military abductions, who were abducted and bundled or taken to undisclosed or secret locations, killed and buried in secrecy. Also independently investigated and found was the fact that out of the total military and police killings including the referenced 350 extrajudicial killings, the non state actor violent citizens combatively involved are not more than 30 in the whole; meaning that over 90% of all the slain citizens were killed extra-judicially and outside due process and law. Over 90% of the slain civilians were also falsely labeled and criminally stigmatized.”

Vanguard News Nigeria