By Ikechukwu Odu

At least 32 widows have benefited from skills acquisition training and empowerment programme organised by Obige Obukpa Widows Care Foundation to lift widows out of poverty in the community.

The widows who were trained on different petty trades, received take-off tools and seed money to sustain their businesses.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Lolo Eucharia Eze, told Vanguard yesterday during the training that the goal of the programme, tagged ‘Women Economic Justice and Empowerment Programmes’ was to lift widows out of poverty and to enlighten them on gender-based violence. She equally said that the widows were enlightened on the need for women participation in politics.

Lolo Eze also explained that the Foundation’s programmes are being organised in collaboration with WACOL, Enugu, and in partnership with Action Aid, Nigeria, under the Women’s Voice Leadership Project, adding that it is also enjoying the sponsorship of Global Affairs, Canada.

She also said “These 32 widows who were selected indicated interest to learn these skills. After the empowerment, they would be monitored and evaluated to ensure that the goals of the programme is not defeated. The essence of the monitoring is to ensure that the beneficiaries do not divert the funds to other uses. This is because we want to sustain the programme and alleviate poverty amongst the widows in our community.”

The Programme Officer of the Foundation, Angela Ugwuanyi, while briefing journalists during the event said “We discovered that most of the widows are paupers. I am a widow also and I know that some of us don’t feed three times a day because of the hardship around us. We decided to empower the widows to lift them out of poverty.

“We are also enlightened on gender-based violence and the need to participate in politics. We are equally being enlightened on what to do in rape cases.”

Some of the beneficiaries, including Catherine Eze, and Felicia Alumona, expressed happiness with the Foundation. They said that the skills they are being trained on will help them to take care of their children and lessen other economic hardships they face as widows.

The training sessions which lasted for two days was climaxed with the teachings on how to access micro credit and investments, as well as monitoring and evaluation for proper utilisation of funds and grants by facilitators.