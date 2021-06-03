.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police have arrested three tricycle operators for conspiring to steal 300 bags of cement from the warehouse of Sandtrust quarry company, Awa, Ijebu North local government area of Ogun State.

The command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, gave the names of the suspects to include; Lawal Bidemi AbdulRaheem, Olalekan Azeez and Opeloyeru Kayode.

The suspects, according to Oyeyemi, were arrested following a report lodged at Awa Ijebu divisional headquarters by a staff of the company.

He added that the said staff reported that, “he saw some people in a bush very close to the quarry loading cement into their tricycles”.

He added that the bags of cement were suspected to have been stolen from the warehouse of their company.

Oyeyemi said, “upon the report, the DPO Awa ijebu division, CSP Adewalehinmi Joshua, mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene”.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels, but they were hotly chased, and three amongst them were apprehended”.

“On interrogation, the three suspects confessed to have stolen the cement from the warehouse of Sandtrust quarry, stressing that they used their tricycles to convey it to the bush, from where they were taken it to the buyers in batches”.

“They confessed further that they have sold parts of the stolen cement to their customers before they were caught”.

Oyeyemi added that 51 bags of cement were recovered from them in the bush, while another 20 bags were recovered from one of the buyers, while the three tricycles they used for the operation were also impounded.

The suspects, who were arrested on the 2nd of June 2021, were granted administrative bail pending when the strike embarked upon by the judicial staff workers will be called off so as to arraign them in court.

Surprisingly, the three suspects jumped bail and went ahead to accuse the DPO of demanding a bribe from them, and that their refusal to bribe him made the DPO not release their tricycles.

They were subsequently traced to their hideout in ijebu ode where they were re-arrested on the 26th of June 2021.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police Cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered that the suspects be charged to court without further delay. He also directed that their other accomplices as well as their buyers be hunted for and brought to justice.