By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

Three soldiers and seven members of factional Boko Haram sect were feared killed on Tuesday evening in Kwamdi village of Gumsuri ward, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, local sources said on Wednesday.

The soldiers were reportedly overwhelmed and abandoned the base, while the terrorists carted off weapons.

According to sources in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the fighters arrived in at 5p.m., and engaged soldiers in a shootout “probably targeting the soldiers’ weapons”.

“The military base is on their usual route and they have been denied operations along that axis for a while now.

“They were carrying heavy weapons, besides the ones they carted away from the soldiers, who abandoned their base when they were overwhelmed,” the source added.

Another source, who identified himself as Ibrahim Wabar from Damboa, said currently military helicopters are hovering around the villages and over the forest.

“Here inside Damboa is peaceful, but we are hearing of the attack on the military base in Kwamdi village.

“We heard that three soldiers and seven ISWAP fighters were killed in battle yesterday (Tuesday) before the soldiers withdrew.”

Also a member of local vigilante in Damboa, Ba’ana Kura Alkali, said that they were told that after the soldiers withdrew, the militants carted away weapons and set the military camp ablaze.

“Some of those that returned to Damboa town after the incident reported that the insurgents did not attack civilians,” he added.

Damboa local government area, located in southern Borno with a distance of 87km from Maiduguri, had been attacked several times by Boko Haram/ISWAP elements.

The Army is yet to comment on the attack, and all efforts to reach the Spokesman of the 7 Div, Col Ado Isa, proved abortive at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria