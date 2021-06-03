3 soldiers, 7 ISWAP fighters feared killed in Damboa village attack

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

ISWAP fighters

Three soldiers and seven members of the factional Boko Haram sect were feared dead on Tuesday evening in Kwamdi Village of Gumsuri Ward, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, local sources said on Wednesday.

According to impeccable sources, who spoke to our Correspondent in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, said the fighters arrived in the evening around 5 O’clock to fight the soldiers’ position in order to move their weapons into the Sambisa Forest.

“The military location is around their areas of passage and they have been denied operations along that axis for a while now only to resume probably because they are carrying heavy weapons and could not afford going through Damboa axis.

“Locals who saw them confirmed that they’re carrying heavy weapons aside from the ones they carted away from the soldiers who abandoned their base when they were being overwhelmed,” Our source added.

Another source, who identified himself as Ibrahim Wabar from Damboa said currently, military helicopters are hovering around the villages and over the forest.

“Here inside Damboa is peaceful but we are also hearing of the attack on the military base in Kwamdi Village. We heard that three soldiers and seven ISWAP fighters were killed in battle Wednesday before the soldiers withdrew,” he said

Also a member of local vigilante in Damboa, Ba’ana Kura Alkali said that they were told that after the soldiers withdrew, the militants carted away weapons and set the military camp ablaze.

“Some of the returnees who returned to Damboa Town after Wednesday’s incident reported that the insurgents did not attack civilians,” he added.

Damboa local government area located in the Southern Borno with a distance of 87km from Maiduguri had been attacked severally by Boko Haram/ISWAP elements.

The Army is yet to comment on the attack on one of its bases in Damboa, and all efforts to reach the Spokesman of the 7 Div, Col Ado Isa proved abortive at press time.

