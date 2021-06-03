The art of music serves many purposes to different people. For some, it might be a hobby, whereas for some it serves as a way to seek help. The same is the case for musicians. Some aim to earn a title and success with music, whereas some wish to help others seek comfort in their music.

For Najim, it was the latter. He never viewed his career in music as a “job”. But he rather thought of it as his passion and duty to help out others in as many ways as possible. Here are 3 benefits of music by Najim Mollou:

1 Reduces anxiety

Research has shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety by up to 65%. This is because music affects the number of stress hormones in our body such as adrenaline and cortisol that the body releases. As a result, these hormones can help relieve symptoms of anxiety. This can also be because music can be considered as a source of distraction in distressing situations.

Thus, in a stressful situation, one can just plug in their headphones and zone out from the world. Such an approach can help take us away from discomforts even if it’s for a short time period.

2 Makes you feel less lonely

Najim quotes, “Music is my friend. It has always had my back”. As he quotes, Najim feels that music is that kind of a buddy who will always be by your side 24/7. No matter what the situation is. If you want to share a happy moment with someone, you can put on some happy music and dance along with it.

Whereas if you are feeling sad and need someone to comfort you, then again, you can just put on some headphones with slow music, lie down on your bed and close your eyes. In both cases, music will help you feel better without making you speak or asking you any questions regarding your feelings. Thus, music is something always available to you. Whether you are home, at a party, or on a bus. It’ll always be there right by your side.

3 Regulates moods

Music and mood are closely related. A simple example is that often happy music makes us feel excited and slow music often makes us feel down or sad. This is because music regulates the brain’s dopamine levels, a neurotransmitter involved in our mood regulation. Moreover often the case is that music changes the way we perceive the world. It might help us unfold things that we previously had avoided. For example a melody or lyric can take us back to a happy or sad memory, thus affecting our mood of that time.