By David Odama

AS the 6th Nasarawa State House of Assembly clocked Two years today, Speaker of the house, brahim Balarabe Abdullahi has assured the citizens of the state of more lives changing and a more roburst legislations in the preceeding years

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi said at the end of the second session of the sixth Assembly in Lafia that the passage of 29 different bills and 44 resolutions in the years under review was as a result of hard work and commitment of the members of the House.

” Our performance within the past two years revealed a

deliberate strategy to reposition the critical institutions of the state, institutionalized good governance in public and private through the critical process of the legal instruments.

The speaker who urge all members and the people of the state to continue in that regard expressed hope that the financial autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary would be implemented in no distance time.

He said the collective contributions of all would entrenched democracy and bring about sustainable successes so far recorded as well as fine turned the financial autonomy of state legislatures and the judiciary. adding also that such cooperation will no doubt enhance performance as implementation of the roburst legislations will begin in no distance time.

He called on the management of MDAs to cooperate with various standing committees of the House to ensure a reasonable and legitimate exercise of their oversight duties.

While assuring that members of the state assembly are willing at all times to continue to work with the Governor for the good of our people, the Speaker

assured the staff that the leadership of the House would continue to promote their welfare, especially in the area of training and provision of critical working tools.