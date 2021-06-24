…he buried her head in a pit he dug in his room … Neighbour

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A middle aged man, Christian Edem Eyo has confessed to slaughtering his neighbor and aunty who was in in her sixties.

Vanguard learned that the 24 years old man butchered his aunty biting her head in a pit he had dug inside his room which was well over 10 feet deep.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in their compound at 39, Inyang street by Afokang in Calabar South local government area, Cross River State.

Findings showed that shortly after the suspect slaughtered the woman, Uduak Effiong he buried her body in a shallow grave he dug in front of the compound.

Speakings with Vanguard the assistant, PPRO, ASP Igiri Ewa confirmed the incident adding that the suspect was now in their custody as the investigation was ongoing.

He said that would they work with speed and precision to make sure they unravel the reason behind the dastardly act by the suspect as soon as possible.

“We got information from a source about the incident and we swing into action and apprehended the suspect who was extremely violent during his arrest, but he is now in custody,” Igiri said.

Vanguard gathered that he lives in a two-room apartment while the late woman with her two children lives in a different apartment within the same compound.

At the scene of the incident, he was seen in the Police van that brought him to the compound, in the back seat in handcuffs.

The fresh head of the victim he killed was at the scene. Also seen were bloodstains in the room as well as bloodstains in the location in front of the compound where the woman’s body is believed to have been buried.

When questioned by journalists over his involvement in the aunty death he admitted to killing the woman adding that the victim tried to seduce him.

About the graves in his room and the pit where the woman’s head was found, he said “they are for empowerment!” and that “it is an empire, there is another family inside,” he said.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the young man may be involved in ritual rites because he often behaves like one with mental health issues.

One of the victim’s children, Nkoyo said the incident happened at about 5:00 a.m adding that she heard the noise of vigilante youths who came to the compound at that early hours.

” As I came out and heard that someone has been killed and buried in the compound, and when they ( vigilante) saw Eyo and asked him what happened and he answered that he killed Uduak. “My mother?”

“It was at that point that the Police arrived and started shooting into the air and I also ran inside the house. They arrested him. But he used the machete and injured one of the Policemen before he was arrested.”

“My mother has a routine of always going out early to take her morning bath. That was when someone in a nearby building saw the young man when he was trying to bury the body in the shallow grave he dug

“The person then rushed to the vigilante to report. The vigilante in turn reported to the Police and he was apprehended.

One of the members of the vigilante in the area who spoke with Vanguard said that the Eyo’s father who lives a few metres away was informed that the son has killed someone and the Police has arrested him

He said:” what is your concern, he killed his aunt, let them go with him, they will release him and he will come back. He then picked up a shirt and wore it, closed his door and went out,” the vigilante said.