By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Posters of the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have flooded parts of the nation’s capital, Abuja even as Nigerians continue to bask in the euphoria of democracy day celebrations.

The posters which carried Tinubu’s bold picture and name surfaced on Sunday and were strategically posted on public infrastructures like traffic kiosks, bus stops in Garki, Central Area, Maitama, Wuse 11 around APC national secretariat and Shehu Shagari way opposite Ministry of Justice in the FCT.

The posters also carried inscriptions like “TinubuNe”, “Happy Democracy Day” and “Tinubu Advocates Group.”

The former Lagos state governor is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections, although he (Tinubu) has not publicly declared intention despite pressures.

A group known as the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) which is a merger of 12 political and socio cultural groups working towards the actualization of Tinubu’s presidency come 2023, had recently threatened to sue the APC national leader if he fails to declare and contest the 2023 presidential election.

National president of the group, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, described Tinubu as the most qualified politician to vie for the presidency.

He said if he fails to contest, a suit would be instituted to compel him to vie for the presidency.

Alawuje described Tinubu as the only trusted politician capable of building on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “The peace, love, unity and harmony of this country has never been disturbed like this. All this is happening just for those crooked politicians to disorganize us, but unfortunately for them we have gone far ahead of all their evil strategies.

He added, “We are supporting Tinubu and calling on him, begging him, inviting him to contest the 2023 presidential election for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We are out for the Tinubu 2023 project because we love Nigeria and we believe in the progress of this country.

“You can believe me that Tinubu has laboured so much for the development of this country. We all know how he laboured to give us President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We need continuity. We need somebody that will continue and consolidate on the achievements President Buhari is making. We need somebody that knows the house, and that is Bola Tinubu.”

Also speaking, while addressing one of the new groups that merged with the DOJ recently from the North called Northern Voters’ Awareness (NOVA), Alawuje called on the North to rally round Tinubu who he described as a detribalized Nigerian.

“And it is time to let the entire world know that Nigeria is one apart of those frustrated politicians who are trying to divide us.

“Tinubu is a nationalist, a bridge builder and a visionary leader who has all it takes to take Nigeria to greater heights. He merits it and deserves to lead this country. We therefore urge him, plead with him to come out and close the mouth of those who are accusing us of wasting our time that he is not coming out, if at all he doesn’t want it, we are begging him to start putting interest and come out and declare his ambition publicly, not to hesitate from answering this clarion call to contest the 2023 presidential election.”

