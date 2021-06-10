Gov Bello

Stakeholders in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area under the aegis of ”Kabba/Bunu Stakeholders And Leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC)” have unanimously called on Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to constest for the next president of Nigeria in 2023 presidential election.

The stakeholders in their separate comments at the Endorsement Rally in Kabba on Wednesday, also promised to purchase Nomination form for the governor.

They stakeholders praised the Governor for his unassailable performance in security, youth and women inclusiveness in governance, ethnic balancing and Healthcare development.

In his remarks, the Convener of the rally and the Executive Chairman of Kabba Bunu LGA, Mr. Moses Olorunleke, described the governor as a leader per excellence, competent, energetic, detribalised, progressive and courageous.

He noted that such qualities possessed by the Governor, would assist in taking the country away from the current security and economic problems if elected as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

He urged every one to keep whatsoever position they are aspiring for aside and unite for the task ahead.

Olorunleke stressed that Bello’s ambition was very paramount to the good people of Kabba Bunu LG,Kogi State, and the nation at large.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, FCIB, described Governor Yahaya Bello as a detribalised Nigerian who has repositioned Kogi State to a greater height.

Jones noted that Bello would make Nigeria a great nation if he became the president, saying, ”if there’s any performing Governor in Nigeria today, it is Yahaya Bello.

”He has made Kogi State one of the safest places in Nigeria. Kogi State used to be home of kidnappers; but as we speak now, with the intelligences and hardwork, it has turned to a thing of the past.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service and Labour Matters, Hon. Bode Adeyemi, said the governor had shown the needed qualities to lead the country come 2023.

He, therefore called on all Nigerian citizens to join hand in birthing a new Nigeria that would guarantee the needed security and economic growth.

According to Adeyemi, whatever arrangement that has made the North Central the only zone yet to produce an elected President since 1960, is the height of injustice, inequality and must be corrected for the unity of Nigeria.

The special adviser noted that Bello’s presidential demand is to right the wrong done against the zone.

The Chairman of APC Kabba/Bunu, Mr. Olorunmosunle Elisha, enjoined all the good people of the council and Nigeria at large to support Bello, noting that the country needed a leader with charisma and quality that would unite the nation across ethnic and religious lines.

Speaking, the Kabba Bunu Legislative Council led by the Deputy Council Leader, Mr. Smart Adekunle, demanded the people’s endorsement through a voice vote.

All the delegation unanimously declared and endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi as the presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.

Other stakeholders at the endorsement rally were: Federal Board Member, Mr Jethro Funsho; former LGA Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Olorunfemi; and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Women, Mr Segun Olobatoke.

Others include; representatives of National Union of Roads Transport Workers, Market Women Association, Youth Council, Okada Riders Association, elected councillors from the LGA and several, among others.