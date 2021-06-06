By Dirisu Yakubu

Scores of youths under the aegis of ‘Saraki is coming’, drawn from many states in Northern Nigeria, Sunday, took to the streets in Kano, calling on immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

The youths, who marched from the Kano city centre to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, chanted solidarity songs in support of the former governor of Kwara state.

President of the group, Umar Farin Gado, alongside secretary, Saidu Sani, said during the protest that they were apologizing to Saraki for his travails while serving as Senate President.

“We never knew that Bukola Saraki meant well for us more specifically we the younger ones. Not until he left office, we were convinced to hate him for no reasons, but we have regretted it and we say sorry sir,” he said.

Gado said they are not just calling for Saraki to contest Presidency, but they are compelling him to listen to their plea and do the needful.

He said, “we are not begging, we are not appealing, but are directing that you must contest the nation’s highest political seat, come 2023. That is our need and you have no option but to listen to us”.

The group vowed to sustain pressure on Senator Saraki until he accepts the call to contest the Presidency even as it pledge to mobilize other youth groups across Nigeria to join their march for Saraki.

The President of the group also denied that Saraki had any knowledge of their action, saying, “we as youths are watching things with keen interests and we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Saraki mean well for our future.”

