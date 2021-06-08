As the 2023 general election comes nearer, Youths in Katsina has launched the “Youth Agenda Project” in solidarity with Governor Yahaya Bello to contest for the Presidency in the 2023 general election.

The coordinator of the initiative, Amb. Nura Aliyu Batsari while launching the initiative in Katsina described Yahaya Bello as a leader for excellence, competent, energetic, detribalised, progressive, and courageous.

Amb. Nura noted that such qualities possessed by Gov. Yahaya Bello would assist in taking the country away from the current social and economic problems facing the country if elected as the President of Nigeria in 2023.

He further revealed that research has shown Yahaya Bello Youthful potential, patriotism, capacity has qualified him to lead Nigeria to a greater height.

According to him, “Governance of 21 century needs Youths as the forefront of leadership to achieve greater success in democracy”.

“Being Governor Yahaya Bello as the two-term Governor of Kogi, with Excellent Leadership record, we believe that he would surely address Nigeria’s current and future socio-economic challenges that would take our country to promise land”.

Nura revealed that ” The Youth Agenda Project is planned to be the National Youth Leadership support organisation starting with Katsina with a vision of expanding to reach every state in Nigeria including FCT”.

“Our mission is to mobilise support and propagate the ideology of Governor Yahaya Bello to Nigerians”.

“I want to enjoin all the good people of Nigeria both at home and all of us at diaspora to support Governor Yahaya Bello because he can unite our Nation. He will represent the interest of Nigerians wherever he finds himself. He added,

Earlier, during the programme, the convener of the Youth Agenda Project, Hajiya Balaraba Dauda Daura presented a campaign car and donated textile materials to the women group.

She enjoined the youth to make judicial used of the donated car to achieve the desired objectives.

Vanguard News Nigeria