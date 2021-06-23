Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has endorsed Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed as its presidential candidate, even as they vowed to work against his future political interest if he declines the endorsement.

The National President, Comrade Elliot Afiyo who spoke on behalf of the forum during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Banquet hall, Government House Bauchi on Wednesday, said that the group comprising of 42 northern sub-groups has endorsed Governor Mohammed for president in 2023.

He said that the forum during its 27th delegate conference in Yola, voted and endorsed Governor Bala Mohammed over 27 prominent Nigerians that were shortlisted for screening by its Political Committee, headed by Dr. Sani Musa.

“Your Excellency, this forum took interest in you when you defeated a sitting Governor in the senatorial election in 2007. Since then our Intelligence Commitee headed by my humble self decided to give his Excellency a close watch. This you may not know.

ALSO READ:

“His Excellency’s boldness and overwhelming passion for truth and justice which came to public notice when you displayed, against all odds in the senate, by introducing the doctrine of necessity which brought peace, order and tranquillity in the nation gives us assurance that one day, a desired and respected president will emerges to take us across the red sea,” he said

He said Governor Bala Mohammed performance as the minister of the F.C.T and his two years leadership in Bauchi State is a ‘magic wand’ that settled and established the governor in many hearts as the man who will take the country to its promised land.

Responding, Bala Mohammed said that the endorsement by the forum to run as a presidential candidate in the 2023 general election is a great honour to him, the people of Bauchi State and all coming up politicians in Northern Nigeria.

“I have never induced this group with one kobo and I was hearing it as a fairy tale. I know some of the politicians in this group that are of high calibre, and I have been trying to reach them.

“I keep asking why they think an absurd politician like me could take such a responsibility because I believe God helped me in everything. Raising me from a humble background to becoming a director in the Federal Civil Service, after an experience in the media and to become a senator representing Bauchi and later Minister of F.C.T and today, with all the persecution and prosecution, I have become the Governor of Bauchi State,” Governor Mohammed said.

Vanguard News Nigeria