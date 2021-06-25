Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has urged politicians in the state not to distract him with the politics of who succeeds him in 2023, stressing that he is not yet thinking about his successor, but fully focused to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Vanguard reports that there has been political tension over which zone produces Ikpeazu’s successor in 2023. Leaders of the Ukwa/Ngwa bloc in Abia Central zone had met few days ago, insisting that it is their turn to produce the next governor.

However, this was greeted with a counter move by the Abia North zone who also insists that it is their turn since the Abia Central and Abia South have taken their turn.

ALSO READ: Lagos owes 12.31% of Nigeria’s total domestic debt stock ― NBS

Ikpeazu, who expressed deep concern at the current exchange of the political brickbat by politicians and groups, described such exchanges as unnecessary, premature and capable of distracting his administration.

He urged politicians not to allow their rhetoric about 2023 threaten the peace in the State, adding that they should rather pray to God for life and good health ahead of the politics of 2023 as only the living and the healthy will play politics.

The Governor warned that he is still in charge of the State and will not be stampeded out of office by people who want to alter the natural order of things.

In his words; “My preoccupation now is how to continue to deliver more people oriented infrastructural projects for the people of Abia State, strengthen trade and commerce and keep our people safe.

ALSO READ: Lagos owes 12.31% of Nigeria’s total domestic debt stock ― NBS

The question of who succeeds him is definitely not what I’m is thinking about at the moment. This is because if I start in June 2021 to think about my successor in 2023 and begin to hold meetings on the issue, it will be difficult for me to concentrate again and do my work.”

While noting the rights of persons and groups to canvass their political ideas and preferences, the Governor warned that timing is critical in these permutations as there can be only one Governor at a time.

“When the time is right, my successor will emerge through a peaceful process of consensus and justice, involving all interest groups in the State, it is God that anoints leaders.”

Vanguard News Nigeria