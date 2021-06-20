By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As 2021 wet season farming commences in parts of the country, farmers from six States are to benefit from tractor intervention initiated by National Agricultural Land Development Agency, NALDA, to boost farming activities towards food production.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Project Engineer, NALDA, Eng. Dennis Wallat Dateer, at the weekend, where it explained that the tractors would be provided for farmers in Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Katsina and Niger States respectively.

It will be recalled that the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, presented scorecard of achievements after one year of reviving the agency on June 1, 2020, by President Muhammadu Buhari, after it was scrapped 20 years ago.

Presenting a litany of achievements within the period Ikonne at the headquarters of the agency, showed that the resolve for results was based on the mandate given by President Buhari to ensure NALDA takes its pride of place and its lost glory restored as far as food production, agribusiness and job creation are concerned.

Following the renewed mandate, vision and mission of the agency led by him (Ikonne) with strong support by Mr. President, NALDA has been able to recover its abandoned farm estates across the country in the last 20 years in Katsina, Ekiti, Gombe, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Kebbi, Oyo, Imo, Lagos, Delta, Bauchi, Yobe, Kaduna, Benue, Kogi, Osun, Anambra, Akwa Ibom and Abia States, which reactivation of the farm estates have started in phases with the one of them ready to be commissioned in July at Katsina.

While speaking on achievements by NALDA within the period he said animal husbandry programme, which included rabbitry and goat rearing in some pilot States have recorded huge success, as over 30, 000 liters of rabbit urine and 1,000kg of rabbit droppings have been harvested, and currently being “used as fertilizer having subjected it to lab analysis and rabbit farmers are making income from this.”

This tractor intervention programme is another huge initiative from NALDA to move food security to another level and this will create more employment and wealth creation in no distant time.

The statement reads in part, “The National Agricultural Land Development Authority is ready to provide tractors for farmers for the 2021 wet season farming to boost food security in the country.

“The tractors would be provided for Farmers in Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Katsina and Niger states respectively.

“The tractors would help in land preparation during the 2021 wet season farming in the selected states.”

However, the statement called on farmers to contact NALDA Coordinators in benefiting States for further details on how to go about the process in order to access the tractors.

“Interested farmers are expected to contact NALDA Coordinators in the listed states for details of how to access the tractors”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria