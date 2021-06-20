By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has delisted a total of 25 Computer Based Test, CBT centres across the country.

The board explained in a statement, Sunday, by its Head, Media, and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, that the action was taken after assessment of their performances which showed they fell below the tolerable limit set by JAMB during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday.

“The following centres whose performance fell below the tolerable limit of the JAMB during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, 2021 are hereby delisted.

“Candidates posted to any of these centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses, and SMS on their registered phone for a new date,” it said in the statement.

The board named the affected centres to include:

HARRY PASS POLYTECHNIC CBT CENTRE, GBOKO, BENUE STATE IZISCO OBOS INSTITUTE OF MARITIME STUDIES, WARRI. DELTA STATE OSENI ELAMAH ICT INSTITUTE, AUCHI, EDO STATE GIVITEC CBT CENTRE, 192, MURTALA MOHAMMED WAY, BENIN- CITY, EDO STATE KINGS POLYTECHNIC, UBIAJA, EDO STATE GEF SYSTEMS LTD, PUBLIC SERVICE INSTITUTE OF NIGERIA, (PSIN), KUBWA Abuja. Government Secondary School, AREA 10, GARKI, ABUJA. BETHEL BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL, KUJAMA, KADUNA STATE ZABIB COLLEGE, UNGUWAR DOSA, KADUNA ST. ALBERT INSTITUTE, KAFANCHAN, KADUNA STATE MASSINO COMPUTER CBT, ITOGA BADAGRY, LAGOS STATE IP SOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. BESIDE ASHANTI BARRACKS APAPA, LAGOS STATE INSTITUTE OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND CRIMINOLOGY ADMINISTRATION. 7TH AVE. FESTAC TOWN LAGOS STATE SWEET VALLEY EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, MIKE ANISON CLOSE, IKOTUN, LAGOS STATE CERTIFIED INSTITUTION OF SHIPPING, NEAR MAGBON BADAGRY, LAGOS AL-MIYZAN SCHOOLS CBT CENTRE, IKOTUN, LAGOS STATE AUNTY ALICE SCHOOLS, MARARABA, KARU LGA, NASARAWA STATE THE FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, ILE-OLUJI, ONDO STATE. KING EMMANUEL COLLEGE ICT CENTRE, ORE, ONDO STATE ODUDUWA UNIVERSITY, IPETUMODU, OSUN STATE FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL), E-LIBRARY, CENTRE 1, OYO, OYO STATE ST AUGUSTINE’S ACADEMY, LANGTANG, PLATEAU STATE SKOLAK RESOURCES LTD, BZ 3 SARDAUNA KADUNA, KADUNA STATE ORU EAST CBT CENTRE (FOE ICT) OMUMA, IMO STATE

Vanguard News Nigeria