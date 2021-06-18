•Intending pilgrims have reward of Hajj already

•Private tour operators grossly affected

The Managing Director of Habdat Xpress, Alhaji Qasim Alabi, has urged Hajj 2021 intending pilgrims to take the cancellation in good faith, adding that they already have the reward of hajj on account of their intention.



Alhaji Alabi advised them to be patient and have trust in Allah, adding that their rewards will multiply when they eventually go on hajj next year, insha Allah.



In a chart with Facing the Kaaba, Alabi said Saudi’s silence for a long period of time was an indication that 2021 hajj may not involve foreign pilgrims, noting that host country should not be blamed as they were probably trying to avoid turning the holy land to epicenter of Covid-19.



“As Muslims, we must take it in good fate. Allah knows what is best for us. I am optimistic that the door will open next year. The only issue is that it will be based on first come first serve basis. The number of allocation will determine a lot of things.



“For those who have prepared, they should know that they already have the reward of hajj on account of their intention. Their rewards will multiply when they eventually go on hajj. They should be patient and have trust in Allah.



Responding to question on how the development has affected the Hajj and Umrah business, Alabi stated that most of the private tour operators were grossly affected but had to submit to the will of Allah and hope for another opportunity next year.



He advised the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, to continue to provide adequate information about hajj.



“I am aware they have had several meetings with hajj stakeholders and that have made it known to us that our case is like someone living in hope and fear. They have given proper communication on this before Saudi made pronouncement. They can however douse the tension by making a press release on the current situation using the print and electronic media,” Alhaji Alabi stated.