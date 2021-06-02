Rape, life sentence for rape

By David Odama

TWO school teachers in Akwanga  Local government Area of Nasarawa State have been arrested by the police for allegedly raping their students at different times and schools.

The first case of the rape involving one   Ndang Atiku, 38, a  teacher at Shepherds International College Akwanga, was allegedly  caught fingering  a minor, Elizabeth Jubrin, 8, in the  school.

Atiku was said to have been fingering   and kissing  the minor severally during school hours until the  matter was brought to the  notice of  her  mother who notice unusual behavior from her daughter and sought to know  what happened and the girl had to  explained to her mother and the matter was reported  to an NGO.

In the same vein,  Martins Ugochukwu, 26, a student  teacher  from  the state College of Education Akwanga, posted to  GSS Ube,  close to MOPOL barrack Akwanga,  has been arrested for  allegedly raping his  student,  Salvation M.  Ibrahim, 16.

Ugochukwu, was said to have lured his victim to his room after school hours on pretence  of giving her  some lesson notes for her class and allegedly  drugged the girl through water and forcefully  raped her.

The two rape cases were first  reported to  a Non Governmental Organization, GAMMUN Center for Development and Çare,  based in Akwanga, who  equally reported the matters to  the Police that led to the arrested  of the two suspected rapiests for interrogations.

The two suspects are said to  have since confessed to the crime  before the police .

When contacted, the police PRO Nasarawa State command, Nansel Rahman, said the cases  were  yet to get to the headquarters in Lafia.

