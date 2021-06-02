By David Odama

TWO school teachers in Akwanga Local government Area of Nasarawa State have been arrested by the police for allegedly raping their students at different times and schools.

The first case of the rape involving one Ndang Atiku, 38, a teacher at Shepherds International College Akwanga, was allegedly caught fingering a minor, Elizabeth Jubrin, 8, in the school.

Atiku was said to have been fingering and kissing the minor severally during school hours until the matter was brought to the notice of her mother who notice unusual behavior from her daughter and sought to know what happened and the girl had to explained to her mother and the matter was reported to an NGO.

In the same vein, Martins Ugochukwu, 26, a student teacher from the state College of Education Akwanga, posted to GSS Ube, close to MOPOL barrack Akwanga, has been arrested for allegedly raping his student, Salvation M. Ibrahim, 16.

Ugochukwu, was said to have lured his victim to his room after school hours on pretence of giving her some lesson notes for her class and allegedly drugged the girl through water and forcefully raped her.

The two rape cases were first reported to a Non Governmental Organization, GAMMUN Center for Development and Çare, based in Akwanga, who equally reported the matters to the Police that led to the arrested of the two suspected rapiests for interrogations.

The two suspects are said to have since confessed to the crime before the police .

When contacted, the police PRO Nasarawa State command, Nansel Rahman, said the cases were yet to get to the headquarters in Lafia.