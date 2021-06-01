No fewer than 140 golfers are expected to grace the maiden edition of Chief Nicholas Onyeogali Chizea Memorial Golf Tournament holding and Tree Planting Ceremony at lbori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba, Delta State.

The tournament bankrolled and hosted by Odoziaku, Mrs. Christy Nkechi Chizea will be organised annually in memory of her late husband who during his lifetime was an avid golfer.

Speaking at the event, IGCC Captain, Mr Alfred Ebreneyin assured participants that the venue was safe and the course will be in top notch condition to honour his late predecessor, while reiterating that all logistics were in place to transport guests from airport and hotels to the golf club.

Ebreneyin said: “The premier edition of the tournament which teed-off from June 24th is featuring caddies tournament, Pro golfers outing with selected amateurs, and finally the ladies, gentlemen and veterans. The tournament ends today, June 26th.

“Chief Nicholas Onyeogali Chizea was the past captain of IGCC for two years and passed on after a brief illness last year. He left a solid legacy in the club notably the caddy hut he built an office at the club, and he was well loved by all who knew him.

“There will be a presentation ceremony to honour players that excelled at the end of the games on Saturday.This will be preceded by the tree planting in his honour a tradition of the club before the ceremonial tee off. We look forward to the grace of God and favourable weather as the event unfolds.”

