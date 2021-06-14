.

…As Police arrest seven armed cultists in Lagos hotel

By Evelyn Usman

A 14-year-old girl has alerted policemen at the Ipakodo division of the Lagos State Police Command, on alleged defilement by her 45-year-old father.

The teenager alleged that her father , Kayoed Adeyanju, had been having carnal knowledge of her for some time, with a stern warning to her never to open up to anyone.

However, over the weekend, she reportedly stormed the police station demanding to speak with a police woman. When she was granted audience, she opened up on the sacrilegious act, consequent upon which a police team stormed her father’s abode at 45 ,Redeemed Church, Tinubu Estate, Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

The suspect according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi was subsequently arrested.

He said, “ The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and ordered that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation”

Meanwhile, policemen attached to Morogbo division have arrested seven suspected cultists in a hotel .

Explaining how they were arrested, Adejobi said, “ the policemen received information from the management of House 2 Hotel, Igbekele Morogbo, Lagos State, that some boys suspected to be cultists were holding a meeting in the hotel.

“ Seven suspected cultists: Hameed Salami, 35; Ogunlade Adewale, 30; Sunday Ogbemudia, 36; Okekunle Segun, 26; Imole Kingsley, 23;Rasak Lekan, 26 and Osuya Innocent, 23 , were arrested.

“ Items recovered from them include one locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one axe, assorted charms. CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for discreet investigation”