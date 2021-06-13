.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police command yesterday gave thirteen days ultimatum to officials of the Imo state Security Guards, to quickly return all the arms and ammunition in their possession, starting from 18th of June 2021 to 30th of June 2021.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Vanguard gathered that this decision was not unconnected with some of the strategies the security agencies are said to be putting in place to curtail criminal activities in the state.

However, the Commissioner of Police said that failure to comply with the security directives that defaulters would attract severe punishment.

According to the Police, “The Imo State Police Command hereby warns the general public especially members of the defunct Imo Security Guards to return all the arms/ammunitions and cartridges in their possession while they served as operatives of the defunct Imo Security Network in their various Local Government Areas.

“Such returns to be made to the

nearest Police Station or to the State Police Headquarters Owerri, Imo

State commencing from Friday, 18th of June 2021 to Wednesday 30th of June 2021, unfailingly.”

“The command warns in strong terms that any defunct Imo Security Guard personnel who refuses to return his arm within these stipulated dates will attract severe consequences,” Police said.