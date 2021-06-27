







The leader of Warri southwest council Legislative Arm Hon. Odin Etuwewe has rendered a report of his stewardship in office after 100 days in office.

Etuwewe disclosed that “ the legislative arm made history beyond all odds and passed the 2021 budget within a month of presentation which upholds the constitutional requirement of this arm of government in the grassroots.

“ The legislative am also ensure a swift screening and confirmation of the supervisors of the council for the swift running of the executive arm of the grassroots government.

“Within this 100 days, the legislative arm has recorded over 5 motions of 2 are present in the actuality process.2 constituent driven draft bylaws have also passed first readings.

“I also want to use this medium to thank the executive chairman of the council for his cooperation so far. More also we look forward to keeping robust and cordial relationships within the ambit of the law to the benefit and growth of the council and the people of Warri southwest as we anticipate more bylaws and projects in our various constituencies to will engender the dividends of democracy”.