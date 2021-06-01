100 days in office: Akeredolu to purchase 20 additional patrol vehicles for Amotekun to fight crimes

Kindly Share This Story:

Roads, water schemes to be commissioned

7000 students to get bursary, 720 elderly to get stipends, fed

Dayo Johnson – Akure

In a desperate bid to curb criminal activities across the state, the Ondo state government is to purchase twenty additional patrol vehicles for the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu said this in Akure during a briefing to herald activities to mark the 100 days of governor Rotimi Akeredolu in office.

Odu who is the chairman of planning committee said that the present administration would not leave any stone unturned to rid the state of criminal elements.

She pointed out that the Akeredolu administration was concerned about the safety of the people and would go all out to ensure that the state is safe and conducive.

According to her the additional patrol vehicles would assist the security outfit to do more in policing all the 18 council areas of the state.

The chairman said during the ceremony there is going to be a Passing-out ceremony for newly-recruited Amotekun personnel, the launching of 20 new Patrol vehicles, the Commissioning of the Administrative Headquarters Building, and the unveiling of the state security plan.

Other activities lined up according to Odu include the groundbreaking of a new Governor’s Lodge, the commissioning of Government House Mosque, Feeding of the elderly (40 per LG), award bursary to 7000 students of tertiary institutions, completion of Oluwa Glass purchase and sale to a new investor, groundbreaking of the 2,000 Ton Allies Charis LPG storage facility and 40 KW Hybrid Mini-Grid power plant at Lomileju town in Ondo East LGA.

The chairman added that other projects for lined up include the Construction of slaughter slab, Akungba Akoko, groundbreaking of Fish Cabinet Dryer at Araromi seaside Ilaje, groundbreaking of Garri Processing Factory at Oboto, 60 KW Mini-Grid at Oke Ala, Elefosan project between Idanre and Akure South, groundbreaking of Garri processing Factory in Ago corner, Owo and the Presentation of Aerial survey of Igbo Olodumare.

On the roads to be commissioned, Odu listed them to include the Commissioning of the Orita Obele road, Adetade road, Akure, Omolayo Street Akure, Ijapo Estate road network, St. John’s road Oba-Ile and the Araromi-Obu Township road amongst roads.

The water schemes to be commissioned include the Kamomi Aketi Accelerated Water Supply Scheme in Owo, Okeigbo, ilutitun, lboropa, and Akure.

